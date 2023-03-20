The Pacific boys golf Indians are not losing anybody from their postseason squad last spring.
All four of the team’s district golfers return for another year — juniors Beau Anderson, Andrae Sudduth and Jacob Dattoli and sophomore Zach Cowsert.
Anderson had the team’s top district score in 2022, placing 54th with 111 strokes at the 18-hole tournament.
Cowsert was second on the team with 113.
The team features no seniors on the roster.
Sophomores joining Cowsert out for the team include Zachary Bruns, Collin Farris, Carter Lawson and Chase Lawson.
Grant Anderson, Tyler Carter, Trayvion Hedge and Carter Klund are incoming freshmen for the program.
Pacific plays its first dual match of the season Thursday, hosting St. Clair at Birch Creek Golf Club at 4 p.m.
