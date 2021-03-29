What was sparse Monday became plentiful Tuesday.
Pacific baseball enjoyed a bountiful 13 runs Tuesday to improve to 1-1 on the season, defeating St. James (0-2), 13-3, at home in Pool C play for the Four Rivers Baseball Classic.
The Indians’ bats woke up in a big way just 24 hours after falling in a 1-0 11-inning pitchers duel at Montgomery County Monday.
“What a difference a day makes,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said.
Gavin Racer led Pacific with a 4-5 day at the plate. He scored three runs and stole a base.
Weston Kulick and Mason Snider collected two hits apiece.
Kulick doubled twice and drew a walk.
Snider doubled and singled, driving in two runs.
Ayden Biedenstein doubled and scored.
Cole Hansmann, Stephen Loeffel, Jack Meyer, Carter Myers, Andrew Payne and Corben Savory all singled.
Biedenstein, Loeffel, Meyer, Payne, Savory, Ian Groom and Matthew Reincke each scored a run.
RBIs were credited to Hansmann, Meyer, Myers, Payne and Groom.
Loeffel, Myers, Payne, Tyler Anderson, Groom and Reincke each drew a walk.
Anderson stole a base.
Meyer, a sophomore, earned his first varsity pitching victory. In five innings pitched, Meyer allowed one unearned run on two hits. He recorded eight strikeouts.
Meyer started things out with an efficient first inning, sitting down the first three batters on his first three pitches.
Loeffel closed things out on in the sixth. He allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout.
“(It) was great to (have) Stephen back out on the field,” Reed said. “He was hurt his sophomore season then lost last season. So he hadn’t seen any high school action since his freshmen year.”
Pacific scored one of its runs in the bottom of the second inning, three in the third and two in the fourth. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Pacific rallied for a final six runs with two outs.
Next up for the Indians is the Four Rivers Baseball Classic’s bracket play Saturday. Pacific is in the silver bracket with Sullivan, Owensville and Sikeston. Pacific plays Owensville in the first semifinal at 9:30 a.m.