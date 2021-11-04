The mismatch was evident in the early going Friday.
Pacific (5-5) completely dominated its Week 10 football opponent, Affton (1-9), 81-0, in the opening round of the postseason.
The Indians opened the with a 40-0 score after one quarter and a 74-0 halftime tally.
The Indians’ defense forced six Affton turnovers.
“What we did well was we got them off the field and we tackled well in space,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “If you do that and you get a couple turnovers, before you blink it’s 28-0. We certainly were efficient and our kids played well.”
Pacific’s offense had things well in hand as senior running back Makai Parton reeled off the first four scores of the game with touchdown runs of 14, two, six and 41 yards.
Fellow senior running back Matt Austin added a 31-yard rushing score before the end of the opening quarter.
Parton ran for two more scores in the second period, and Austin added a second touchdown on the ground.
Trenton Johnson and Raidon Fowler also got into the act in the second quarter, each adding a rushing score.
Brennen Davis added the only touchdown of the second half with just over a minute remaining in the third period.
Two-point conversions were attributed to Austin three times, Parton once, Fowler once and Izach Reeder once.
Johnson kicked two extra points.
This was the first shutout for the Pacific defense on the season and the lowest opposing score for the team since holding St. Francis Borgia Regional to 12 points back in Week 1.
Stats
Pacific ran the ball for a whopping 543 yards in the contest.
Parton ran 12 times for 197 yards and six scores.
Austin, seeing his most involvement in the offense since a Week 3 injury, carried 11 times for 111 yards and two scores.
“Obviously, that helps us to have him back,” Day said.
Johnson gained 69 yards and a score on six carries.
Cam Jones carried seven times for 62 yards.
Fowler notched 34 yards and a score on six carries.
Ethan Hall gained 33 yards on two carries.
Trey Kulick rushed three times for 18 yards.
Brennen Davis picked up 16 yards on three carries.
Reeder ran once for three yards.
Denton Coffey and Johnson each intercepted an Affton pass.
Austin, Dominic Calvin, Hall and Nick Wedemeier each recovered an Affton fumble.
Austin, Hall and Blake McKay each recorded a sack.
Pat Eversmeyer was in on eight tackles to lead the defense, four of which were solo tackles.
Other tacklers included Reeder (six), Luke Meyer (five), Coffey (four), Cade Martin (three), Austin (three), Parton (two), Hall (two), Fowler (two), Nathaniel Knaff (two), Calvin (one), Stephen Hoerchler (one), Matt Kristopeit (one), Chase Krug (one) and McKay (one).
Week 11
Pacific advances to play the district’s No. 2 seed, Union (9-0), in Week 11 in a rematch of a Week 4 meeting between the teams.
The Wildcats won the previous encounter, 49-22, at Stierberger Stadium.
“They’ve been on a roll the last couple years,” Day said. “We are really going to have to play well to be in there.”
Although Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer played in the first meeting with Union, he ceded all passing duties to backup Weston Kulick due to an injury.
Austin, the team’s primary running back for the first two weeks of the season, ceded the majority of rushing duties to Parton after an injury in the first half of Pacific’s Week 3 game against St. Clair.
Parton has taken off with the role since that time, accumulating 1,910 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on the season.
Union ended the regular season with three consecutive close shaves against Owensville, St. James and Hermann in which the Wildcats trailed in the second half.
By virtue of the district’s No. 7 seed, Confluence, dropping out midway through the season, Union received a Week 10 bye.
The district’s other semifinal game pits Vashon against Gateway.