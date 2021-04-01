Pacific finished Four Rivers Baseball Classic play with a shutout victory over the Silver Bracket host team, Sullivan.
Pacific (2-2) made the silver bracket after a 1-1 record in pool play but fell to Owensville (3-1) in Saturday’s semifinal round. The Indians rallied in the seventh place game to down the Eagles (1-3), 12-0.
Sullivan
Sophomore pitcher Jack Meyer improved to 2-0 on the season as he picked up the win after four shutout innings. Meyer allowed three hits and one walk and struck out three.
Ethan Broser threw a spotless fifth inning in relief.
Pacific tallied just five hits, including four doubles from Tyler Anderson, Jayden Mach, Ethan Simpson and Mason Snider.
Gavin Racer added a single.
Anderson scored three runs.
Broser and Weston Kulick both scored twice.
Ayden Biedenstein, Andrew Payne, Racer, Simpson and Snider each scored once.
Anderson and Simpson both tallied three runs batted in.
Snider drove in two runs. Kulick, Meyer, Carter Myers and Payne drove in one run apiece.
Meyer and Racer both walked twice. Myers, Payne and Matthew Reincke were each issued a free base once.
Owensville
Derek Brandt and Gavin Loague combined to shutout the Indians. Brandt earned the win on six innings pitched with five strikeouts.
Pacific had just two hits, a pair of singles by Racer and Snider.
Snider also walked and stole two bases.
Biedenstein stole once.
Racer pitched four innings for Pacific, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and one walk. Racer recorded three strikeouts.
Kulick and Mach each pitched an inning in relief.
Mach got through his inning unscathed with one strikeout.
Kulick surrendered an unearned run on two hits.
The Dutchmen concluded silver bracket play with a 5-2 win over Sikeston.
Pacific is next scheduled to host St. Francis Borgia Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.