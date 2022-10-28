Pacific made its last home boys soccer game a memorable one.
The Indians (11-9) went all the way to penalty kicks to defeat visiting Windsor (5-13), 3-2, Monday.
Ayden Biedenstein was the hero of the game, scoring Pacific’s first goal, then stepping into net during the penalty kick shootout and finishing by scoring on the clinching kick.
Pacific had to dig itself out of a hole after falling behind 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 little more than two minutes into the second period. Windsor's scores came from Clayton Jones and Ryan Eskridge on a pair of assists by Michael Costner.
The score stood at 2-0 until nearly the midway point of the second half. Pacific scored off a pair of throw-in plays to equalize.
Biedenstein scored the first Pacific goal at the 23 minute mark as Cole Hansmann threw in from the sideline to Connor Higginbotham, who passed to Biedenstein in front of the net for the scoring strike.
The second goal came 94 seconds later as Aaryn Curry threw in and the ball was deflected off a defender to a waiting Jacob Turner, who buried it.
The tie subsisted for the final 21-plus minutes of regulation and two overtime periods.
Biedenstein, a senior who has split time between the net and the field this season, took the goalkeeper’s jersey from junior Drew Beffa for the penalty kicks.
Beffa recorded 11 saves during regulation and overtime.
Despite Windsor’s Jones scoring on the first attempt, Biedenstein then stopped two of the next three shots while the other, intended for the top left corner, went high over the crossbar.
Jacob Turner and Gage Clark tucked each of Pacific’s first two penalty kicks neatly into the top right corner of the net to give the Indians the advantage.
After a stop by Windsor goalkeeper Caleb Haegle on Pacific’s third attempt, Biedenstein put the winning shot in the top center over Haegle and in.
The Indians finish the regular season Thursday on the road at Washington at 6:45 p.m.
The soccer postseason is scheduled to begin Saturday. Pacific, the No. 5 seed in Class 3 District 2, will play No. 4 Lutheran South at Webster Groves Saturday at noon.
