The Pacific baseball Indians did everything they could to keep pace in the Four Rivers Conference.
Pacific (8-7, 5-2) ended league play on a five-game winning streak by virtue of Wednesday’s 12-2 road win at St. James (5-12, 1-6).
The Indians finish in a three-way tie with Union and Owensville for second place in the conference.
Pacific entered the day with the chance for a share of the conference title, as had St. Clair not beaten New Haven, the league standings would have concluded in a four-way tie.
Getting the offense started early, Pacific plated four runs in the top of the first inning.
St. James answered with one run in the home half, and Pacific continued to pour it on with three runs in the second inning, one in the third and four in the fifth.
St. James added a final run in the bottom of the fifth, but it was not enough to prevent an early finish to the game via the 10-run rule.
Pacific’s statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
Pacific is playing at the Salem Tournament this weekend, as are fellow Four Rivers Conference foes St. Clair and Sullivan.