The soccer Indians begin the fall season in the consolation hunt.
Pacific (1-1) opened the fall campaign Tuesday at the Windsor Boys Soccer Tournament with a 3-0 loss to St. Mary’s (1-0) in the first round but rebounded for a 3-2 victory against North County (0-2) in Wednesday’s consolation semifinal.
The consolation final pitted Pacific against Bayless Thursday, after The Missourian’s print deadline this week.
North County
Nick Bukowsky led Pacific with a brace.
Connor Higginbotham added one goal.
Logan Bonds made two assists.
Blake Bearden contributed one assist.
“Pacific varsity soccer (came away) with a big win tonight against North County in the Windsor tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “(This was a) character win after losing two starters to injuries the night before.”
North County received goals from Landon Proffer and Dreston Hoffman.
Hoffman was also credited with an assist.
St. Mary’s
The Dragons put two goals into the net in the first half and one in the second.
Statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.