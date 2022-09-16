Just three points separated Pacific’s cross country boys from the top 10 at Northwest’s Stan Nelson Invitational in Cedar Hill Saturday.
Pacific tallied 225 points to rank 11th in the boys team standings at the event.
Kirkwood’s boys won with 33 points. Kirkwood’s girls scored 60 points to make it a sweep for the Pioneers.
Pacific’s top runner was senior Nick Hunkins, who placed 25th in the boys race in 17:43.71.
He was followed by freshman Ben Smith, who finished 28th in 17:55.26.
Dylan Stout was the third Pacific runner to finish, ranking 37th in 18:24.2.
Finishing out the race for the Indians were Noah Carrico (69th, 20:23.2), Sean Wigger (75th, 21:06.94) and Jayden Bernal (77th, 21:50.12).
Pacific fielded just four girls runners and did not record a team score for that race.
Lauren Schwierjohn led the Lady Indians, finishing 49th in 22:58.29.
Aleyna Daniel ranked 63rd in 24:55.05.
Also running were Ella Murphy (70th, 26:36.5) and Bella Jones (72nd, 27:05.92).
Pacific competes again this coming Saturday at the Bowles Invitational in Festus.
