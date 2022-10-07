Incarnate Word Academy’s Red Knights swept St. Francis Borgia’s Lady Knights Monday during volleyball action, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.
Incarnate Word improved to 13-9 on the season while Borgia dropped to 8-10-2.
Joanna Gillen and Madi Ulrich each had seven kills to pace Borgia’s offense. Gisele Bolzenius was next with six and Sophie Hurts had five.
Mikayla Weber posted four kills, Nina Klak added two and Josie Charboneau had one kill.
Molly Schroeder was the digs leader with 13. Macy Strubberg and Ulrich each had five. Katherine Link ended with four while Hurst added three digs. Charboneau and Brooke Leesmann each had two while Lauren Kleekamp, Bolzenius and Klak had one dig apiece.
Leesmann led the setters with 16 assists. Strubberg had 10 while Schroeder and Ulrich each had one.
Hurst posted two total blocks. Gillen and Klak had one apiece.
Leesmann served two aces while Bolzenius added one.
Borgia hosts O’Fallon Christian in Archdiocesan Athletic Association play Tuesday and Francis Howell in nonleague action Wednesday. Both matches start at 6 p.m.
