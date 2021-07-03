It was supposed to be a showcase of Washington’s new competition pool at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Center.
However, Mother Nature took center stage, and storms forced Monday’s Gateway Swimming and Diving League meet between Union and Washington to be postponed.
The meet was slated to start around 5:45 p.m., but storms in the area forced that back. Every time lightning was spotted or thunder was heard, another half-hour was tacked onto the delay. When it appeared that the start would be after 8 p.m., the meet was called off.
One thing did take place: Washington honored its senior swimmers, who are in their final year of eligibility with the team.
“I was really happy we were able to recognize our seniors even if we didn’t get to see them in action,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Mason Kauffeld, Ryan Kluesner, Caroline Miller, Clairese Kluba, Aubrie Moreland, Elizabeth Simily and our 2020 graduate Kylie Perriman were all recognized, highlighting their years of competitive swimming, teams they have swum for, and colleges they will be attending in the fall.”
Moreland said she’s worked with all of those swimmers in different roles.
“I have been fortunate to have coached all of these fantastic individuals either with the YMCA, the Washington Stingrays or a combination of both,” Tracy Moreland said. “I have watched them all work hard, grow and succeed. And I’m very excited for Mason and Aubrie, who will continue their swimming careers in college. All of these kids have wonderful futures ahead of them.”