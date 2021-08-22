It took two seasons, but Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56 repeated this week as American Legion World Series champions.
The Idaho Falls Post 56 Bandits (46-10) defeated Honolulu, Hawaii, Team Central (34-2), Wednesday at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina, 6-1.
The event was delayed due to heavy rain, including the passage of Tropical Storm Fred.
In the title game, Idaho Falls needed one big inning for the win. All six runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Hawaiians scored their run in the top of the sixth.
Idaho Falls had 13 hits in the game and took advantage of two errors. Honolulu had five hits.
Merit Jones went 6.1 innings for the victory, allowing one run on five hits and five walks and striking out eight. It was his second win of the tournament.
Jones had to leave the game after reaching his pitch limit, and Davin Luce got the final two outs, including a strikeout.
Ty Yukumoto started for Honolulu and took the loss, going 4.1 innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits.
Hunter Hirayama pitched two innings, allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out two.
Erik Bell recorded the final two outs with one strikeout.
For the champions, Nate Rose, Eliot Jones, Ace Webb and R.J. Woods each had two hits. Woods doubled.
Mac Jephson, Merit Jones, Kai Howell, Bradley Thompson and Chandler Robinson had one hit apiece.
Hirayama, Yukumoto, DJ Akiyama, Hunter Sasaki and Micah Zeller each had hits for the Hawaiians.
Rose was named the George W. Rulon American Legion Player of the Year.
Hawaii eliminated Mid South Region champion Dubuque County, Iowa, Tuesday in the second semifinal game, 9-1.
Dubuque County was the Stripes Division champion and had beaten Idaho Falls in pool play, 10-2.
That semifinal game originally was supposed to be played Monday but was rained out. Idaho Falls was able to get in its semifinal game Monday against Tupelo, Mississippi, 49ers, winning 9-3.
Joining Rose as major award winners were:
• Kobe Senn of Fargo, North Dakota, Post 400, who won the American Legion Baseball Slugger Award.
• Tupelo, Mississippi, Post 49 players Stone Collier and Easton Hood, who were awarded the Dr. Irvin L. (Click) Cowger RBI Memorial Award.
• Dubuque County’s Aaron Savary, who won the Bob Feller Pitching Award.
• Tupelo’s Collier, who was presented the James Daniels Sportsmanship Award.