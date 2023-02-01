Records are made to be broken, and Waynesville junior Breona Hurd made sure they were Friday at the Ninth Washington Tournament.
Records are made to be broken, and Waynesville junior Breona Hurd made sure they were Friday at the Ninth Washington Tournament.
Hurd scored 41 points, leading Waynesville (7-9) to a seventh-place game victory over Pacific (6-13), 62-53.
Hurd set both single-game scoring and full-tournament scoring records at the event, displacing the records held by Waynesville’s Kallie Bildner from the 2016 tournament.
With 41 points, Hurd broke the single-game record set by Bildner (37) against Lutheran South in an opening-round game.
Bildner’s 86-point full tournament record also fell to Hurd, who scored 100 points in this year’s event.
“We game-planned all the way to box-and-one her or send our top girl down to defend her in front in the post,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We tried to work our defense in, but I think the biggest thing for us is our injuries right now. It has caught us big time.”
In 2022, Hurd ranked fourth in single game points (now fifth) with 31 against Francis Howell Central and third (now fourth) in full tournament scoring with 77 points.
Pacific and Waynesville ended the first quarter in a 9-9 tie.
Waynesville edged ahead at the end of the second quarter for a 25-24 halftime lead.
The Lady Tigers increased their advantage to 41-34 at the end of the third period.
“We relied on our outside shot too much tonight, especially when they were fouling us” Missey said. “We just needed to attack and hopefully get some fouls and get us on the line. Think that was our biggest issue was not being able to mix in attacking the basket or attack and kick out and that’s where most of our shots come from.”
Lexi Clark scored 21 points for the Lady Indians and earned an all-tournament selection.
Shelby Kelemen knocked through four three-point shots for Pacific and finished with 14 points.
Trinity Brandhorst also managed double figures, ending with 10 points.
Molly Prichard contributed four points for Pacific. Liberty Blackburn and Anna Cox added two points apiece.
After Hurd for the Lady Tigers, Katlyn Black posted 10 points.
Other scorers included Riley Grosvenor (six points), Regan Grosvenor (three) and Madison Mullholland (two).
