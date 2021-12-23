It was the right Knight for Francis Howell North.
The visiting Knights (1-7, 1-1) won at Washington (4-4, 0-2) in GAC Central boys basketball play Friday, 62-53.
Howell North closed out the game, 21-12, in the final period.
“We hit the panic button in the fourth quarter after our reserves came off the bench and gave us the lead,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Ian Junkin provided a lot of energy, helped us get back in the game and plus took a four-point lead at that point. Then, when our starters came back in, we didn’t keep our composure. We didn’t run a play and did it on our own and tried to carry the team on our shoulders, and you can’t do that in a varsity game.”
Washington led after one quarter, 17-14.
Howell North took a 26-23 edge into halftime and the teams ended the third period in a 41-41 tie.
Washington scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, opening up the biggest Blue Jay lead of the night.
Howell North started the final period with possession, but an Ian Junkin steal led to two free throws for the Jays.
Washington followed that with a defensive stop and an Adyn Kleinheider layup.
Howell North scored the next four to immediately tie it up. Alex Zanin put through a two to get the lead back for Washington briefly.
However, Ryan Murdock netted the next five points for the Knights, including a tie-breaking triple to make it 50-47 and put his team back in the lead for good.
Zanin led the Blue Jays with 18 points, including a triple off an in-bounds pass at the buzzer in the first quarter to give Washington the edge after the first interval.
“That was great that our kids did that,” Young said. “But, the other night we only allowed two single digit quarters to (Wentzville) Liberty, and then tonight we allow 14 and 12 for the first half against an 0-6 Francis Howell North. Credit those guys — they got their first win of the season. They were pumped and didn’t want to give up, and we just didn’t have the energy to sustain and beat them.”
Sam Paule notched eight points for the Blue Jays.
Mark Hensley finished with seven points.
Kleinheider, Junkin and Todd Bobo each added four points.
Dylan Bartlett, Kaner Young, Chase Merryman and Ryan Jostes all scored two points.
Murdock powered the Knights inside with a double-double, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
“Murdock was great inside,” Grant Young said. “We gave him open looks in the first half in our matchup. We weren’t aggressive out it with our zone, and then of course in the second half he got hot.”
Paul Campoverde netted 20 points and passed out seven assists.
Other Howell North scorers included Marshall Swope (seven points), Nikhil Contractor (six), Tony Bretz (five) and Kalabe Nebyu (three).
Washington will play one more league game in 2021, on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday at 7 p.m.