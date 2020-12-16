What a difference a point makes.
Friday, it was enough to make a difference between a conference win and a loss as Francis Howell North (2-1, 1-0) escaped with a 43-42 win at home against Washington’s basketball Lady Jays (2-4, 1-1).
Howell North led at each interval — 16-10 after one quarter, 27-22 at halftime and 31-29 at the end of the third quarter.
“After falling behind early, our kids fought their way back in to the game,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We took a lead with 30 seconds left, our first lead of the game, on (Allie) Huddleston (free throws), but they scored on a rebound put back with 10 seconds left. We got a nice shot at the end that did not fall.”
Paige Robinson led Washington with 15 points, knocking through four triples.
Gabby Lindemann was next with eight points, followed by Elizabeth Reed (seven points), Allie Huddleston (six), Olivia Reed (three), Ingrid Figas (two) and Grace Landwehr (one).
Lindemann was big on the glass with 12 rebounds in the contest. She also blocked two shots.
Huddleston made six rebounds. Other rebounders included Landwehr (four), Figas (two), Elizabeth Reed (two), Olivia Reed (two) and Joie Heien (one).
Olivia Reed posted a team-high five assists. Figas and Huddleston each made three assists. Elizabeth Reed ended with one assist.
Figas and Huddleston both made three steals. Olivia Reed and Abi Waters both made one.
The top scorer on the night was Howell North’s Hannah Ermeling with 26 points.
Other Lady Knight scorers included Jay’la Teasley (eight points), Becka Brissette (six) and Faith Todd (three).
Washington returned home to host Hermann Tuesday. The Lady Jays are next scheduled to play Monday at Sullivan at 7 p.m.