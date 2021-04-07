After a 4-0 start to the season, the Washington soccer Lady Jays are still looking for their first GAC Central win.
Washington (4-2, 0-2) fell at home Thursday to Francis Howell North (2-2, 1-1), 3-2.
Senior Grace Landwehr opened the scoring for Washington, but Howell North notched back-to-back goals to carry a 2-1 lead into halftime.
The visiting Lady Knights extended their lead to 3-1 before Emma Vodnansky headed one in to cut the lead back to one.
Washington was unable to equalize in the closing minutes.
Jessie Donnelly and Mia Lanemann were both credited with an assist for the Lady Jays.
Ariel Pettis kept goal for Washington for 60 minutes before exiting with a reported injury. She made eight saves and allowed two goals.
Freshman Nora Mendoza took over in the net for the final 20 minutes, recording four saves.
Brynna Rutherford led Howell North with a brace.
Julia Kristensen scored once.
Courtney Arena and Sami Wilson both recorded an assist.
Cassie Hodgkins scored the win in the net for Howell North.
Washington plays Friday at noon at Union Middle School as part of the Union Champions Shootout, facing Francis Howell Central.