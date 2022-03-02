The Washington boys basketball Blue Jays ended the season in fifth place in the GAC Central Friday.
Washington (11-15) fell to 2-8 in league play after Francis Howell North (9-17, 5-5) won Friday’s regular season finale, 67-62.
The game, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, was postponed 24 hours due to poor travel conditions.
Howell North held the lead at the end of each period. The score stood at 13-10 after one quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 46-42 to conclude the third quarter.
“They were just too much inside for us,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “(Trenton) Ogleby had 20 points inside and (Ryan) Murdoch had 12 points inside. Those 32 points were just a dagger for us.”
Oglesby added 11 rebounds to finish with a senior night double-double.
Todd Bobo led Washington with 16 points.
“He did a great job attacking for us,” Young said. “He took three and-ones and made them all.”
Sam Paule posted 13 points, including three makes from three-point range.
Adyn Kleinheider netted 12 points and made seven rebounds.
Chase Merryman posted 11 points and seven assists.
Mark Hensley scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Ryan Jostes rounded out the Blue Jay scoring with two points.
“We only had eight turnovers in the game,” Young said. “That gave us an opportunity to come back, but missing opportunities close to the basket made it a tough one.”
Paul Campoverde (14 points) joined Oglesby and Murdoch in double-digit scoring for the Knights.
Other scorers included Marshall Swope (nine points), Tony Bretz (six) and Jaiden Jones (six).
The postseason began Monday for the Blue Jays in a Class 5 District 2 quarterfinal match against St. Francis Borgia Regional at Webster Groves.