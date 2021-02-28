Washington’s basketball Lady Jays finished the regular season Thursday in fourth place in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
The Lady Jays (8-17, 4-6) fell at home in the regular season finale against Francis Howell North (17-7, 8-2), 54-28.
Washington played without regular starters Olivia Reed and Gabby Lindemann for the second game in a row.
Howell North opened up a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and went into the half with a 30-16 advantage.
After three quarters, the visiting Lady Knights remained in front, 42-26.
Taylor Brown led the Lady Jays with 10 points.
Elizabeth Reed was next with nine points.
Paige Robinson netted six points, Ingrid Figas two and Allie Huddleston one to round out the scoring.
For Howell North, scorers included Hannah Ermeling (18 points), Isabelle Delarue (16), Jay’la Teasley (eight), Becka Brissette (three), Cate Hahn (two), Alicia Hunn (two) and Ella Pardo (two).
Washington is scheduled to begin the postseason Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Jays are the No. 4 seed and travel to Columbia to play No. 1 Rock Bridge.