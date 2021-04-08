The Lady Spartans played stingy with the goals at the Union Champions Shootout Friday.
Francis Howell Central (3-3) scored all four of the game’s goals in the second half for a 4-0 shutout victory against Washington (4-3) at Union Middle School.
The match handed the Lady Jays back-to-back losses against teams from the Francis Howell school district, having lost a tight 3-2 battle with Francis Howell North (2-2) Thursday evening.
“Both games basically went the same way for us,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We came out pretty strong, but we were not able to continue playing at a high level for long periods of time.”
Washington was without senior goalkeeper Ariel Pettis Friday after she suffered an injury in the second half of Thursday’s contest.
Freshman Nora Mendoza played the complete game in net Friday, where she recorded five saves.
“It was 0-0 at the half, and they came out really aggressive and wanting to win, and I felt like most of our kids were just floating around without a purpose,” Fischer said. “Emma Vodnansky and Rebekah Lewis played well both games for us. We are trying Rebekah in a new position, and I really feel she’s accepted the challenge well this week. Emma just continues to be a steady force for us like she has been all four years playing varsity soccer.”
Vodnansky received player of the game honors for the Lady Jays in the contest.
Payton Barth received that same honor for Howell Central after netting a brace.
Delaynie Brown and Gianna Bruenning added the other two goals for the Lady Spartans.
Adelaide Green, Rhyan Pierce, Paige Rice and Paige VanDaele each recorded an assist.
Madi Valenti earned the shutout in goal with two saves for Howell Central.
The Lady Jays are next in action Tuesday, playing on the road at Wentzville Liberty starting at 6:30 p.m.