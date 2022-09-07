The hunt for the first win of the season continues for the Pacific football Indians.
Class 5 opponent Francis Howell Central (2-0) was able to record the win in Week 2 Friday over the visiting Indians (0-2), 35-14.
The host Spartans went ahead, 14-7, in the first quarter and the score held there through the remainder of the first half.
The Spartans tacked on two more scores in the third quarter, extending the lead to 28-7.
Each team added a final seven points in the fourth period.
Howell Central gained two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.
Pacific gained both its scores on the ground.
Statistics
Pacific rushed for 235 yards and threw for 109 yards in the contest.
Freshman quarterback Seth Stack had a team high 99 rushing yards and found paydirt on a run in the fourth quarter.
Stack was 10-20 passing for 109 yards.
Colton Kossuth carried the ball 18 times for 79 yards. He also made one catch for four yards and connected on two extra-point kicks.
Raidon Fowler rushed seven times for 47 yards and a score.
Arion Echols gained 10 yards on six carries.
Izach Reeder was the leading receiver, grabbing five passes for 72 yards.
Weston Kulick had 29 yards on three catches.
Jaden Thomas hauled in one catch for four yards.
Pacific’s defensive statistics were not available at print deadline.
Howell Central quarterback Nick Ortinau was 15-16 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Collin Parsons ran six times for 86 yards and two scores.
Week 3
Four Rivers Conference play kicks off Friday. Pacific is at home to take on the visiting St. Clair Bulldogs (0-2).
The Indians won the matchup last season in a 52-47 shootout.
Out of the last 12 meetings between the teams, Pacific has won three times.
The Bulldogs are coming off an exciting Thursday game in Week 2 where they trailed North County 21-0 before mounting a comeback.
The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter before the Raiders were able to escape St. Clair with a 36-32 win.
District
St. Mary’s tops the Class 4 District 2 leaderboard after Week 2. The Dragons are 2-0 with 53 points.
At 52 points, Union (2-0) trails St. Mary’s by just one.
Pacific is also looking up at Rockwood Summit (1-1, 45.5), Windsor (1-1, 30) and Gateway (1-1, 30).
The Indians have 17 points, as does Affton (0-2).
Box Score
Pacific – 7+0+0+7=14
Francis Howell Central – 14+0+7+14=35
First Quarter
FHC - Will Thomas 40 pass from Nick Ortinau (kick failed)
FHC - Will Thomas 62 pass from Nick Ortinau (Aidan Hernandez run)
PAC - Raidon Fowler 2 run (Colton Kossuth kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
FHC - Collin Parsons 21 run (Connor Casler kick)
FHC - Connor Sheehan 17 pass from Ortinau (Casler kick), 0:30
Fourth Quarter
FHC - Parsons 45 run (Casler kick)
PAC - Seth Stack 15 run (Kossuth kick)
