As Nick Ortinau’s high arcing pass descended toward the back corner of the end zone, so too fell Washington’s hopes of ending the regular season on a win.
Ortinau, the Francis Howell Central quarterback, connected with Keith Johnson on a six-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Spartans (4-5) over Washington (5-4), 30-27, in Week 9’s regular season finale.
The game saw each team in control through alternating periods.
Washington held a 7-0 lead after one quarter, but trailed 23-7 at halftime.
“We came out and started really well,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Then we lost our focus and became overconfident. Our attention to detail was not where it needed to be for us to be successful. In the second quarter, we blew coverages and turned the football over and that is not a winning combination.”
Three unanswered scores in the third period put Washington back in front, 27-23.
Johnson’s game-changing catch in the final minute was the only score of the fourth.
“To our kids’ credit, they responded well in the second half,” Heflin said. “We erased a 16-point lead in about eight minutes in the third quarter. The offense was able to come out and dominate the line of scrimmage while the defense was able to get stops and create turnovers. We just were unable to make plays at the end of the game to pull out the victory.”
The Blue Jays gained 271 rushing yards in the game, but were held to just 13 passing yards.
Washington fumbled three times and gave up an interception.
Landon Boston paved the way for the offense with 145 rushing yards on 20 carries and one 13-yard catch.
Boston produced two rushing touchdowns.
Hanon Jarvis carried 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Devon Deckelman carried six times for 36 yards and a score.
Ian Junkin was 1-7 passing for 13 yards and an interception. He was credited with one carry for a one-yard loss.
Mark Hensley was a force up front of defense with 14 total tackles, including four sacks, four tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Evan Gaither was in on 12 stops, including two tackles for a loss.
Hayden Burns picked up 10 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Casey Olszowka and Brendon Rost each totaled seven tackles.
Trevor Buhr notched six tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble.
Luke Johnson contributed three tackles and Deckelman was in on two stops.
Aden Pecka, Kellen Schiermeier, Nick Lucido, Dason Gould and Boston each made one tackle.
Deckelman was 3-3 in extra-point attempts. The Blue Jays tried for a two-point conversion once, unsuccessfully.
The postseason has arrived.
Washington, the No. 5 seed in Class 5 District 4, will open the playoffs on the road at No. 4 Timberland Friday at 7 p.m.
The Wolves share three common opponents with the Blue Jays this season.
Both lost to Holt and both defeated Wentzville Liberty.
Timberland won at Howell Central, 49-19, in Week 5.
Holt, the No. 1 seed in the district, narrowly got by Timberland in Week 9, 42-35.
As the top seed in the seven-team district, Holt has a bye in Week 10 and will host the winner of the Timberland-Washington game in Week 11.
Since Timberland was founded in 2002, Washington has squared off with the Wolves eight times. Each school has won four meetings.
Washington won the most recent meeting in 2019, 12-7, and also defeated the Wolves in 2013, 2007 and 2006.
Timberland recorded wins over Washington in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2018.
In the other half of this year’s district bracket, No. 2 Helias Catholic hosts No. 7 Wentzville Liberty and No. 3 Capital City hosts No. 6 Battle with Columbia Independent.
WAS - Landon Boston 3 run (Deckelman kick), 9:19
FHC - Aidan Hernandez 6 run (Connor Casler kick), 11:56
FHC - Keith Johnson pass from Nick Ortinau (Casler kick), 8:25
FHC - Thomas Stuhlman 39 fumble return (kick failed), 3:58
FHC - Casler 30 field goal, 0:27
WAS - Hanon Jarvis 20 run (run failed), 10:59
WAS - Boston 13 run (Deckelman kick), 5:34
WAS - Deckelman 2 run (Deckelman kick), 3:23
FHC - Johnson 6 pass from Ortinau (Casler kick), 0:25