As Nick Ortinau’s high arcing pass descended toward the back corner of the end zone, so too fell Washington’s hopes of ending the regular season on a win.

Ortinau, the Francis Howell Central quarterback, connected with Keith Johnson on a six-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Spartans (4-5) over Washington (5-4), 30-27, in Week 9’s regular season finale.