The dean of area girls basketball coaches is stepping down.
St. Francis Borgia’s Stacia Houlihan has decided to retire from coaching at the close of the 2022-23 school year. She will remain at the school as a teacher.
“The past 23 years have been a dream come true for me as the head girls basketball coach of the St. Francis Borgia Knights,” Houlihan said. “I was able to have fantastic mentors like Duane Haddox and Doug Light. Coaching at Borgia with such incredible coaches pushed me to want the best. It is time for Borgia girls basketball to move into a new era. After my 23 years, I am proud of the accomplishments of the program. I am ready to hand the program over to whomever the new Borgia coach may be.”
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said Houlihan had an outstanding career on the bench.
“I always had the deepest respect for Stacia, even before I got here,” Arand said. “My kids played for her.”
Houlihan, known by her maiden name of Parsell, replaced Duane Haddox for the 2000-01 season. When she assumed the head coaching spot, she was just the fourth person to hold that position, following Doug Light, Mike Tyree and Haddox.
Current Borgia principal, Pam (Ruether) Tholen was a senior guard on Houlihan’s first team.
“She does a good job of seeing the floor,” Houlihan said of her.
Houlihan also has coached softball and track at Borgia.
The Borgia girls basketball job has been posted and it’s hoped the school has a new coach in place by early May.
Arand feels the job should attract attention.
“We finished the year playing four freshmen and I hear we will have a decent group coming in next year.”
Arand said the one issue is that it could be tough to find someone who fits an opening on the teaching staff.
Houlihan has been Borgia’s head coach for the past 23 seasons. She led Borgia to third place in Class 4 during the 2010-11 season, tying the program’s best-ever finish.
Her teams have reached the state quarterfinals three times and have won five Archdiocesan Athletic Association championships during her tenure.
Overall, Houlihan went 389-239 as Borgia’s head coach, the best-ever mark for a Borgia girls basketball coach.
“Each season has had memories to cherish,” Houlihan said. “We won a lot of games and lost some heartbreakers, too. The 2011 run was amazing. We were close so many times and to finally get to do it is something I will never forget.”
Being involved in the process of helping young athletes grow up has been another highlight.
“Most importantly, watching these young athletes who have moved on to become even better people has been a truly special experience and I have always had a lot of people supporting me and helping shape this program,” Houlihan said. “It is impossible to share the amount of gratitude that I want to extend to the players, coaches, administrators, parents, family and fans who have been supportive of our program over the last two decades.”
Until the next coach is found, Arand indicated JV Coach Mackenzie Severino will oversee the team’s obligations.
