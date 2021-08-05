To say the top three spots in the Washington Post 218 Senior’s lineup are on a hot streak would be an understatement.
Together, leadoff man Sam Turilli, No. 2 hitter Dane Eckhoff and No. 3 Gavin Matchell combined for a .727 batting average during the team’s three games at the state tourney in Sedalia last week.
With 24 hits among the three of them, the trio accounted for 57 percent of the team’s base knocks.
The three totaled 22 runs batted in across the three games and scored 19 runs.
Matchell, the team’s slugger, walloped his way to a 9-11 performance at the plate across the three games for a tournament batting average of .818.
“It’s really fun and enjoyable, coming out here with everyone and swinging,” Matchell said. “All around. Sam Turilli and I have been on fire these past couple games. We’re just coming out and barreling up baseballs. It’s really fun coming out here and hitting them all the way to the fence and driving in a bunch of runs. It really gets the team going for the later innings because it not only excites you, but it excites everybody.”
Matchell swatted seven extra bases hits — a triple and six doubles. He drove in nine runs and scored six times.
“We were just out there every day at Ronsick, taking batting practice and trying to get our swings right,” Turilli said. “Gavin had about seven doubles for the tournament. That’s insane.”
Turilli batted .692 in the tournament, going 9-13 with a double, eight RBIs and six runs scored.
“(Winning state) was pretty unexpected,” Turilli said. “We came back in zone with a different mindset and got it done.”
Eckhoff batted .667 with three doubles, seven runs scored and five RBIs. He doubled twice and drove in three runs in the early going of Saturday’s championship game to first tie the game and then give Washington the lead two innings later.
“It’s been a great run,” Eckhoff said. “We’ve been coming out strong in the first inning with our leadoff getting on with bunts or solid hits and getting in scoring position.”
Eckhoff and his father, Martin Eckhoff, who serves as Post 218’s first base coach, got to share in the championship win together.
“It’s awesome because he won AAA state (1989) when he played, too,” Dane Eckhoff said. “It just makes it that much better.”
Matchell, also one of the team’s top pitchers, only got to pitch one inning in the tournament.
After jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the second inning Thursday during Post 218’s first game of the tournament against Gladstone Post 626, Matchell was lifted in order to be eligible for later mound duty.
However, with Post 218 playing with a sizable lead for most of each round, Matchell was not called upon to pitch again.
“That was one thing I wasn’t really upset about, but I was happy that everybody else got the opportunity to be pitching in the state tournament because it’s not all about one person,” Matchell said. “Logan Dieckman came out really well in those last innings (pitching Saturday), and he hasn’t been playing very much, but he came out and executed really well and executed what needed to happen.”
Turilli earned the win on the mound in Saturday’s championship game.
The team’s No. 6 hitter, Blake Whitlock, also finished with a .600 batting average for the tournament, going 6-10 with six singles.
Post 218 will attempt to stay hot at the Mid South Regional Tournament Wednesday through Sunday in Hastings, Nebraska.