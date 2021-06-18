It took an inning for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team to go from elation to frustration.
Playing on the road at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia Saturday, Post 218 (5-2) jumped on top with three runs in the bottom of the first.
However, the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers scored five times in the top of the second on the way to a 6-4 win in the Sedalia Tournament.
“Sedalia was able to post up a five-spot in the second inning, and that was the difference in the game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We played pretty good, took advantages when they came our way, but our bats just weren’t there to overcome that five-run inning.”
Washington cut the gap to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth, but Sedalia, the 2019 Missouri state champion, added a final run in the top of the seventh.
Washington used three pitchers in the game.
Ethan Etter started and lasted 1.2 innings, taking the loss. He allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk, striking out two.
Ethan Mort got one out in the second inning.
Sam Paule pitched the final five innings, allowing one run on four hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
“Sam Paule came on in long relief and pitched a heck of a game, but we just couldn’t push the runs across for him,” Getsee said.
Washington’s six hits were singles by Sam Turilli, Gavin Matchell, Sam Paule, Blake Whitlock and Jarrett Hamlett.
Zac Coulter and Whitlock walked. Eckhoff and Louis Paule were hit by pitches.
Sam Paule stole a base. Matchell recorded a sacrifice.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Whitlock scored the runs.
Coulter drove in two. Sam Paule and Hamlett each had one RBI.
“We scattered six hits and took some quality at-bats, so we just have to give credit to their pitchers who kept us in check,” Getsee said. “In fairness to our team, we’re still shifting pitchers and lineups to find where we are, and this tournament helped us in many ways with that.”