Pacific’s swim team proved to be gracious hosts for the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship meet Saturday, July 17.
Pacific finished fifth among teams in the meet with 1,392.5 points.
Washington claimed the division title with 2,527 points.
Lake of the Woods was second with 2,434 points. Third place went to Oaks Landing with 1,832 points.
Union was fourth with 1,534 points.
The top 16 finishers in individual races scored points for their teams along with all relay teams.
Pirates who won individual titles were:
• Kaitlyn Bonds in girls 9-10 individual medley.
• Samuel Durnal in boys 11-12 individual medley, breaststroke and butterfly.
• Lauren Callahan in girls 13-14 individual medley.
• Bella Krug in girls 9-10 freestyle.
Second-place Pacific swimmers were:
• Sammy Brown in girls 9-10 breaststroke.
• Lauren Callahan in girls 13-14 breaststroke.
• Maebry Mullinax in girls 9-10 backstroke.
• Kaitlyn Bonds in girls 9-10 butterfly.
Pirates finishing third were:
• Brenden Henke in boys 11-12 individual medley.
• Issac Van Deven in boys 13-14 individual medley.
• Maebry Mullinax in girls 9-10 freestyle.
• Lauren Callahan in girls 13-14 freestyle.
• Kaitlyn Bonds in girls 9-10 breaststroke.
Below are swimmers who placed fourth through 10th.
Finishing fourth were Stel Gianino, Rhyan Murphy, Will Jett and Issac Van Deven (twice).
Fifth-place swimmers were Joey Gianino Jr., Emily Henke, Aidan Lawler and Will Jett.
Splashing to sixth were Rhyan Murphy, Will Jett, Kassidy Wade, Reilly Lawler (twice), Zoe Nowlin, Miah Bonds, Lilly Krug, Brian Kevwitch, Crystal Martin, Liam Pieschel and Brenden Henke.
Securing seventh were L.B. Crooks, Reilly Lawler, Drake Hoffmann, Stel Gianino, Brian Kevwitch, Zoe Nowlin and Rhyan Murphy.
Ending eighth were Brian Kevwitch, Kassidy Wade, Emily Henke, Liam Pieschel and Natalie Ramirez-Lobaco.
Navigating to ninth were Emily Henke, Drake Hoffmann, Maebry Mullinax, L.B. Crooks, Jonah Weibrecht, Bella Krug (twice), Sam Henke, Fabian Shipp, Kiersten Wade and Nick Johanning.
Taking 10th were Fabian Shipp, Paisley Fonke and Miah Bonds.
Pacific’s 9-10 girls age group won two relay races. Winning teams were:
• The girls 9-10 freestyle team of Reilly Lawler, Bella Krug, Stel Gianino and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• The girls 9-10 medley relay team of Maebry Mullinax, Sammy Brown, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.