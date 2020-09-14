The Indians have the chance to take home the top prize at their home tournament.
Pacific (2-1-2) completed a sweep of pool play Thursday by defeating both Washington (2-3), 2-1, and De Soto (0-4), 5-3, in the same night.
Washington defeated De Soto, 4-1, Wednesday.
Pacific-Washington
The teams were originally slated to play Tuesday, but the game was rescheduled due to lightning, prompting Pacific to play both its games Thursday.
The teams went into intermission with a 1-1 tie.
“I felt we played a smart game,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “This was our first victory over Washington in six years or so. It felt good to finally have one go our way. They are a fast team and will be even faster once they get to full strength.”
Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said his team controlled the early going despite falling behind at the 15-minute mark.
"Pretty evenly played game, but at times we really dominated the game and created some quality scoring chances," Schriewer said. "They took the lead against the run of play."
Jacob Sauvage scored the two Pacific goals. His second half score came on a free kick midway through the period.
“(He) put it over the wall and in,” Knott said. “We are going to need him to do these things for us in these big games.”
Gavin Bukowsky made an assist.
Cole Click scored Washington’s goal on an assist from Trent Pabst.
"Cole scored to level the score after Trent Pabst had a hard shot mishandled by Pacific’s goalie," Schriewer said. "From there we had Pacific against the ropes for 10 minutes to finish the half but could not finish the ball."
Pacific goalkeeper Jared Hootman and Washington goalkeeper Caden Robertson each made seven saves.
Pacific-De Soto
Bukowsky scored a hat trick with three goals in Pacific’s second game of the night. Two of his goals came on breakaway opportunities.
“His speed was an absolute weapon in this game,” Knott said.
Sauvage and Blake Bearden each added a goal.
Knott said Sauavage’s score was a highlight-reel goal.
“He pulled a move on the defender that literally sat him on the ground and then laced a shot from about 25 yards out,” Knott said.
Hootman recorded 17 saves.
Cade Bell finished with two assists. Ethan Flaherty, Conner Higginbotham and Sam Knotts each made an assist.
Bukowsky’s hat trick was not the only one as De Soto’s Chase Reichmuth scored all three of his team’s goals.
Blake Christian and Isaac Smith each made an assist for the Dragons.
Washington-De Soto
The Blue Jays slayed the Dragons Wednesday in their first pool play match.
Washington took a 3-1 lead into intermission before adding a final goal in the second half.
Timmy Boehlein, Click, Tyler Eckelkamp and Timofei Rhodes scored the goals.
Trent Pabst, Darren Armfield, Click and Boehlein each contributed an assist.
Robertson made four stops.
Blake Christian scored De Soto’s goal unassisted.
De Soto keeper Hunter Guertzgen turned in 11 saves.
Teams wrapped up the tournament in the medal round Friday. The Blue Jays host Ft. Zumwalt South in GAC Central play Monday at 6:45 p.m.