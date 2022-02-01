The Hermann boys basketball Bearcats are winners of nine out of their last 10 games.
Since having a six-game win streak halted in the finals of the South Callaway tournament, the Bearcats (14-3) have won three in a row, most recently topping St. Clair (8-7) in the first round of Hermann’s home tournament Tuesday, 63-40.
“I thought we played hard and competed, but Hermann played a great game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They had an answer for everything we did defensively and shot the ball really well from the outside.”
After a 15-13 first quarter ended with Hermann ahead, the Bearcats started to gain some breathing room, going into halftime with a 34-25 edge and ending the third quarter ahead comfortably, 51-32.
Jordan Rodrigue led the Bulldogs with 14 points. He connected for four of the team’s seven triples on the night.
“Jordan shot the ball really well for us and his teammates were doing a good job finding him,” Isgrig said.
Austin Dunn finished with seven points.
Hayden Johnson, Isaac Nunez and Carter Short each scored six points.
Ryan Bozada added a point to round out the St. Clair scoresheet.
Parker Anderson’s 17 points were tops on the night for Hermann.
Schuler Erickson hit double figures as well for the Bearcats with 15 points.
Hermann’s other scorers included Rane Rehmert (nine points), Seth Hackmann (six), Reese Rehmert (six), Nick Brune (five), Conner Coffey (three) and Braeden Englert (two).
Hermann advanced to play St. James Thursday in the championship semifinal. St. Clair moved into the consolation semifinals against Linn.
The final round of the tournament is set for Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m.