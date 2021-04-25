Jared Hootman shot 37, one stroke over par, Wednesday to lead the Pacific Indians to a tri-meet victory over Union and Pacific at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Pacific won with a team score of 165. Union finished second at 183, and St. Clair shot 204.
“Pacific played an amazing round yesterday with I think most or all of them posting a PR,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “That is just fun to see in our area, especially Jared shooting a 37, one over par.”
Each team counted its four lowest scores.
Hootman was the medalist by two strokes over Union’s Garrett Klenke. Hootman had one birdie, six pars and two bogeys in the nine-hole event. The bogeys were on the third and fourth holes. Hootman then birdied the par-3 fifth hole and finished the rest in regulation.
Klenke recorded two birdies on the third and seventh holes. He had four pars, one bogey and two double bogeys.
“Garrett posted a 39 with two penalty strokes,” Goddard said. “He was having some trouble getting his driver to stay in play. He’s really close to firing out a round under par and would love to see that happen this year.”
Pacific’s other golfers all shot in the 40s. Gage Crowell checked in at 41, and Gavin Bukowsky recorded a 42. Trevor Hill had a 45, and Jacob Sauvage ended at 47.
For Union, Will Herbst was second at 46. Trevor Baker and Jace Pipes each shot 49. Connor Trybus was next at 54.
Goddard was pleased with Herbst’s round, a PR.
“I am really excited to see how he grows over this summer into next season,” Goddard said. “If we can reduce his scores on the par-5 holes, he’d be able to shoot into the low 40s.”
Goddard said Trybus also is improving.
“Connor has been working through a couple tweeks on his swing with Coach (Josh) Wideman and has had score improvements in practice, hoping he can transfer that to competition,” Goddard said.
St. Clair’s top golfer was Ryan Bozada at 45. Erik Kennedy shot 51, and Hayden Johnson was next at 56. Nate Loeffel checked in at 56. St. Clair did not have a fifth golfer.
“Without a season last year, this is technically Bozada’s second year playing,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “He is playing well right now.”