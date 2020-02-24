The Pacific boys basketball Indians are staying hot at the right time of the season.
With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Indians (11-13) are on a three-game winning streak after a 66-47 road win at Northwest (3-19) Wednesday.
Pacific led at each interval. The score was 19-13 after one quarter, 35-27 at halftime and 44-38 to end the third period.
Leading the scoring was Don’TA Harris with 19 points.
Dylan Myers was next at 11 points.
Devin Casey added nine points, Gavin Racer eight, Quin Blackburn six, Jack Meyer five and Carter Myers four. Ryan Bruns and Matt Reinke netted two points apiece.
Harris grabbed nine rebounds. Racer rebounded six, Blackburn five, Dylan Myers five, Carter Myers four, Meyer three, Casey one and Reinke one.
Dylan Myers and Racer both made three assists. Harris and Carter Myers each posted one assist.
Harris grabbed three steals. Racer, Blackburn and Meyer all stole two and Dylan Myers stole one.
Blackburn and Harris each blocked a shot.
Pacific concluded the regular season Friday at Owensville. The Indians begin the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy. Pacific holds the No. 6 seed and will play the No. 3 seed, Washington, at 1:30 p.m.