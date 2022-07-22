Same situation.
Different result.
Washington Post 218’s Junior Legion team found itself in a winner-take-all game against Elsberry Post 226 Red for the second Sunday in a row.
However, the Zone 1 Tournament championship game went in Washington’s favor, 9-4, thanks to the long ball.
“We brought the intensity back in the winner-take-all game,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said.
“I’m excited we could do it in this fashion,” Post 218’s Reagan Kandlbinder said. “Obviously, it took two games, but we’re excited we won.”
Washington (27-6) got a pair of home runs by Kandlbinder and one from Noah Hendrickson to vanquish Elsberry (32-12).
“Reagan is really seeing the ball well and got us going with his first of two homers in the top of the second,” Voelkerding said. “He had one heck of a weekend.”
Kandlbinder smashed the second pitch of the second inning over the center field fence to give Post 218 a 1-0 lead.
“I was just trying to see the ball and hit the ball,” Kandlbinder said. “They gave me some pitches right down the middle and I guess I took advantage of them.”
Post 218 added four more runs in the third inning, including a pair on Kandlbinder’s second home run to left field. That gave Kandlbinder four home runs on the season.
“We took good quality at-bats against their starter, knowing they might had been getting short on pitching,” Voelkerding said. “We were able to manufacture runs off of that.”
In the fourth, each team scored once and it was 6-1 for Post 218.
Washington added three runs in the fifth, two on Noah Hendrickson’s third home run of the season.
“Noah hit another bomb in the fifth,” Voelkerding said. “He had a great weekend also.”
Elsberry got one run back in the bottom of the fifth and scored twice in the sixth, but that was it.
“We knew that Elsberry would make a run on us, and they definitely did, but we held strong mentally and defensively,” Voelkerding said.
Washington outhit Post 226 Red, 12-5. Elsberry made three errors to two for Post 218.
Kaden Patke was the winning pitcher for Post 218, going five innings while allowing two runs on three hits, seven walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Drew Eckhoff pitched the final two innings for a save. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out three.
“Kaden gave us five strong innings and Drew came in to shut the door,” Voelkerding said.
Eckhoff had three hits, including one of the team’s four doubles.
Hendrickson doubled and homered. Kandlbinder homered twice.
Patke singled twice.
Kabren Koelling and Noah Wilson doubled.
Grant Trentmann added a single.
Justin Mort walked twice. Tyler Kromer and Kandlbinder walked once.
Eckhoff, Mort and Patke stole bases.
Kandlbinder scored two runs. Eckhoff, Trentmann, Koelling, Wilson, Kromer, Hendrickson and Sam Strubberg each scored once.
Kandlbinder drove in three. Hendrickson had two RBIs. Eckhoff, Trentmann and Koelling each drove in a run.
DJ Barth started his second game in a row and went three innings. He allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three. Barth took the loss.
Trent Albrecht pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Alex Kinnie posted two hits, including a home run.
Landon Niederer, Camden Palmer and Nate Wibbenmeyer singled.
Logan Havican and Gavin Marshall walked twice. Zach Gibson, Kinnie, Landon Niederer and Noah Taylor walked once.
Marshall was hit by a pitch.
Cayden Palmer, Havican, Kinnie and Marshall scored. Kinnie drove in two runs. Gibson and Camden Palmer each had one RBI.
The game was the eighth meeting between the teams with all eight games being played at Elsberry. It’s possible the teams could meet again at the Missouri State Tournament in Washington, which starts Friday.
“We have now played Elsberry eight times, splitting the games,” Voelkerding said. “They are a good quality opponent. The Ninth District will be well represented in the state tournament this week.”
Kandlbinder credited the opponent.
“Elsberry is a great team,” Kandlbinder said. “We battled them eight games now. We’re getting pretty used to them.”