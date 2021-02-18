Four will advance and one topped the podium.
Washington boys wrestling saw four wrestlers earn medals Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament, held at Blue Jay Gym. Those four, Gavin Holtmeyer, Devon Deckelman, Casey Olszowka and Joey Avitia, each qualify for the Class 4 Section 1 Tournament Feb. 27 at Northwest in Cedar Hill.
Holtmeyer led the Blue Jays, winning the 285-pound division.
Deckelman was second in the 126-pound weight class.
Olszowka (138) and Avitia (195) both placed fourth.
The Blue Jays earned 54 points, ranking seventh in the team standings.
Lafayette won the district with 223 points. Other teams competing included Christian Brothers College (156), Eureka (124.5), Marquette (106), Parkway South (82.5) and Kirkwood (81.5).
“As a team it’s a lot of mixed emotions,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Obviously we are very happy and excited for our sectional qualifiers, but also very disappointed in the overall team results. It is not what we had worked for all year. We understand that we could say that we did good competing in a class we really had no business being it due to mistakes but that would just be excuses.”
Holtmeyer received a bye to the semifinals, where he pinned CBC’s Beau Brown in 5:46.
In the championship match, Holtmeyer scored a first-period takedown and finished the match with a pin in 35 seconds against Lafayette’s Evan O’Connell.
“Gavin did what we expect Gavin to do and that’s pin his way through the meet,” Ohm said. “When Gavin wants to be and is motivated correctly there are not many young men in any class in Missouri that can beat him and we hope to see how true that is in the next few weeks as he (moves) toward becoming a three-time qualifier and two-time medalist as only a junior.”
Deckelman also received a bye to the semifinals, where he pinned Parkway South’s Chase Kesner in 3:13.
Lafayette’s Ben Thomas was the 126-pound champion, pinning Deckelman in 3:11.
“Devon had a great semis match to qualify and advance to the finals,” Ohm said. “It didn’t go the way we expected in the finals but the great part is he could get another shot at him in a couple of weeks when it really matters. Devon is a super hard worker and he will make the most of this break and be prepared to work his way through his next bracket.”
Olszowka won his first bout of the day by a 6-0 decision against Eureka’s Brady Bachert, but then fell to Parkway South’s Jacob Sinn in the semifinals by pin.
Olszowka bounced back to win in the consolation semifinals by a 4-1 decision against Marquette’s Cade Maxwell to qualify for the sectional round.
In the district third-place match, CBC’s Chris Spaete defeated Olszowka by pin in 4:30.
“Casey is only a freshman and arguably competing in the toughest bracket of the entire tournament and came through as a qualifier,” Ohm said. “So we have to be happy with that, although we know he is not happy with his performance and on Sunday he was already back in the room making improvements and fixing mistakes.”
Avitia took a loss by pin in the opening round, but battled back to qualify with two wrestleback wins by decision, 5-2 against Eureka’s Jack Miller, and 2-1 over Kirkwood’s David Melby.
In the third-place match, Parkway South’s Aidan Scharf defeated Avitia by pin in 2:03.
“Joey did a great job to take a first-round loss and still come through to qualify,” Ohm said. “At this point in the year, its about surviving and he did just that.”
Timmy Boehlein (145) earned Washington’s only other win of the tournament. After a quarterfinal loss, Boehlein pinned Eureka’s Isaac Stover in 2:03 in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Kirkwood’s William Hubbard eliminated Boehlein in the bubble round by a 21-2 technical fall.
Couper Deckard (106), Garrett Poole (132), Brendin Voss (152), Reese Pellin (160), Ryan Mueller (170) and Tanner Schwoeppe (182) each received byes into the bubble round after a quarterfinal loss and ended the day 0-2.