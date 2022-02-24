Paced by third-place finisher Gavin Holtmeyer, the Washington wrestling Blue Jays finished 19th in the MSHSAA Boys Wrestling Championships.
“Yes, it feels good to be a three-time medalist and four-time qualifier,” Holtmeyer said. “Everybody I beat, I pinned in under a minute. I was wanting to prove I deserved to be there if things went different. Sometimes, that’s how the cookie crumbles. It’s not always what you want.”
Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said Holtmeyer had a great run.
“Gavin did what Gavin has done all year,” Ohm said. “He completely dominated the field. It was just how the pairing went that he saw the state champ in the semis. That clearly was the state finals match. It was a great match that certainly entertained the fans. After that Gavin showed a ton of heart to pick himself up and go out there and run through the competition on Saturday to take third and finish on top.”
Washington scored 32 points in the Class 3 division at the state meet, which concluded Saturday at Columbia’s Mizzou Arena.
Whitfield was the team champion with 181.5 points. Hillsboro (125) and Neosho (122.5) rounded out the top three.
Jefferson City (102) ended fourth and Bolivar (100.5) placed fifth.
Holtmeyer, a senior, stormed to the semifinals, winning a 0:36 pin against North Point’s Alec Gittemeier and a 0:44 pin of Carl Junction’s Kameron Bennett.
In the semifinals, Holtmeyer was stuck in a tight match with eventual state champion Keith Miley of Whitfield. Miley was able to add points late to win an 8-2 decision.
Holtmeyer came back to pin Grandview’s Derek Joiner in 0:50, starting Saturday’s matches. He then needed 0:44 to pin Smithville’s Mason Crim for third place.
Holtmeyer went 38-3 this year, earning his third state medal.
Holtmeyer feels the program is in good hands as he graduates and looks for a college,
“It’s hard leaving,” Holtmeyer said. “I think I’ve helped out. We have such a great program and great coaches. It’s just everybody working together like a family. There’s a lot of good memories.”
Five other Blue Jays finished short of the medal rounds.
Parker Kelpe (106), Couper Deckard (113), Devon Deckelman (126), Casey Olszowka (152) and Joey Avitia (195) wrestled at the state meet, but didn’t make Saturday’s final action.
Olszowka, a sophomore, went 2-2 at the state meet to finish his campaign at 36-9.
Olszowka opened with a 4:27 pin of Warrensburg’s Aiden Walker. He then dropped a 7-2 decision to North Point’s Jackson Sapp, the eventual runner-up, in the quarterfinals.
Olszowka came back with a 5-2 decision over Whitfield’s Rome Tate, but lost a 2:43 pin to Farmington’s Drew Felker in the bubble round. Felker, who ended fourth, had lost to Olszowka at the district meet.
Avitia, a senior, posted one win between a pair of losses.
Avitia was pinned by Platte County’s Jaydon Wells, the eventual state champion, in 3:13.
Avitia then knocked out Hazelwood East’s Kaleb Strong with a 7-4 decision.
In the second round of wrestlebacks, Avitia lost in Sudden Victory 1 to Warrenton’s Jacob Ruff.
Avitia finished the season at 28-14.
Deckard, a sophomore, fit a win between two losses. He dropped an 18-3 technical fall to Whitfield’s Yashua Amen, the eventual fourth-place finisher.
Deckard knocked out McDonald County’s Jose Mendoza by a pin in 2:37 before losing his Friday opener to Rolla’s Brayden Squires by a 7-5 decision.
Deckard finished at 25-16.
Deckelman, a junior, finished at 34-11 with a 1-2 state meet. He opened with a 0:53 pin loss to Smithville’s Colby McClain.
Deckelman came back to earn a 12-0 major decision over Ladue’s David Ciorba. Cody Culp of Hannibal then pinned Deckelman in 1:34.
Both wrestlers who beat Deckelman medaled. Culp was fourth and McClain placed fifth.
Kelpe, a junior, lost both of his Thursday matches. He was pinned in 0:33 by eventual state runner-up Kaden Purler. In the wrestleback, he lost a 4:06 pin to Willard’s Shawn Lang, who went on to place fifth.
Kelpe finished the season at 23-14.
“As a team it was a pretty disappointing weekend,” Ohm said. “We had set really high goals and we just fell short. We will return most of our athletes and they have already talked with me about off season. So now that we know what to expect, and what level we need to be at, I think we will be back next February and be prepared to reach our goals.”