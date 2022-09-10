All nine matches were won by the visitors at Phoenix Park Tuesday.
Holt (3-2) secured a 9-0 tennis victory over Washington (1-2) in the event, just the third meet of Washington’s inaugural season in the sport.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 8:37 pm
“Holt played well,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “They have an experienced team. We were competitive in three of nine varsity matches that went longer and were closer than the final scores suggest.”
Holt’s No. 1 player, Taylor James, defeated Evie Bryson, 6-2, 6-4.
Sam Beattie won the matchup of No. 2s over Mya Wardwell, 6-1, 6-2.
Riley Casper defeated Lily Grant, 6-2, 6-3.
Meg Thompson won over Vivien Grant, 6-0, 6-2.
Elise Bodine defeated Nora Mendoza, 6-0, 6-2.
Ann Crosson topped Catalina Clarke, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles action, Bryson and Clarke fell to James and Beattie, 8-4.
Caper and Bodine defeated Wardwell and Mendoza in the closest match of the event, 9-7, after a 7-2 tiebreaker.
Lauren Hutcherson and Amber Hutcherson defeated the two Grants, 8-2.
In silver play, which does not affect the 9-0 score, but goes toward conference standings, Holt again made it a clean sweep with four victories.
Paige Peasel and Kaitlyn McNeely defeated Morgan Tooley and Jessica Schroeder, 8-4.
In the other silver doubles match, Genevieve Lightle and Jillian Burnham won against Becca Davis and Liz Davis, 8-1.
Jen Nelson scored a silver singles win over Kendal Warren, 8-1.
Jocelyn Nelson defeated Katy Young, 8-3.
The Lady Jays played Thursday at St. Charles and are next in action this Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Troy Tournament.
