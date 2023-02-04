Holt evened the score on their home floor.
After losing to the Washington (9-11, 1-4) boys baskettball team at Blue Jay Gym by 14 points Jan. 6, Holt (9-11, 2-5) gained its revenge Tuesday, winning in Wentzville, 65-62.
The result creates a season split in the GAC Central home-away league play series.
“They make you play a helter-skelter game,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They always start out in a normal half-court (defense) to start the game, but as the game progresses, they get a little crazier and you’ve got to be ready for the storm. By the time the fourth quarter hits, they’re going to make adjustments and that storm’s going to be run-and-jump everywhere. They want to get you turned over when you’re tired and that’s basically what we did. We played their style of ball by the end of the game and that’s something that we can’t let occur.”
Washington got out to fast starts in each of the first two periods.
The Blue Jays opened on a 9-2 run in the first quarter, but only led Holt by one, 16-15, at the end of the period.
Washington then scored the first 12 points of the second quarter and took a six-point advantage, 34-28, into the intermission.
The Blue Jays remained in front, 50-49, at the end of the third period.
In the fourth quarter, it was Holt’s turn to have the strong start. The host Indians scored the first nine points of the quarter and held Washington scoreless for 4:45.
“We had a 23-point swing from up 13 in the first half to down 10 in the second half, and that’s just on unforced turnovers by us,” Young said. “We had 17 unforced errors in the game and it was just very uncharacteristic of us.”
Washington brought the lead back within three points with a minute to go and two minutes with just under 30 seconds remaining, but could get no closer than that.
“We had our chances in the fourth quarter,” Young said. “We had two one-and-one free throws that we got the rebound on, but we never got the chance to go down to the other end on offense because we turned the ball over.”
Sam Paule paced Washington with 22 points. He was 4-10 from three-point range, connecting on the only Blue Jay triples of the contest. Paule added three steals and two assists.
Adyn Kleinheider posted 15 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Mark Hensley recorded a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds plus one block.
Jaden Grosse, Ian Junkin and Kaner Young each netted four points.
Brayden McColloch and Young grabbed three rebounds apiece.
Young passed for three assists and grabbed two steals.
Grosse and Junkin both posted two rebounds.
Junkin passed for three assists, grabbed three steals and blocked two shots.
Grosse recorded one assist and one block.
Wyatt Bobo was credited with one assist and one steal.
Carter Riegel made one assist.
Holt’s Justin Hayes notched a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Teammates Pierce Berhndt (18 points) and Will Salonies (14) joined Hayes in double figures.
Braden Englelage’s six points and three from Jace Evans rounded out the Holt scoring.
Washington hosts Ft. Zumwalt East Friday. The Blue Jays go to play at Wentzville Liberty Tuesday at 7 p.m.
