A pair of goals in the first half was sufficient for Holt to win Thursday’s boys soccer matchup in Washington.
Holt (8-10-1, 4-6) won the contest by a 3-1 score over the Blue Jays (4-14, 0-9) at Scanlan Stadium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 4:56 pm
A pair of goals in the first half was sufficient for Holt to win Thursday’s boys soccer matchup in Washington.
Holt (8-10-1, 4-6) won the contest by a 3-1 score over the Blue Jays (4-14, 0-9) at Scanlan Stadium.
Cole Click found the back of the net for Washington in the second half, trimming the lead to 2-1.
Holt added a final goal in the last three minutes to close things out.
Holt’s goals were scored by Clayton Garofalo, Cooper Hayes and Eli Wyatt.
Washington will host Troy Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.