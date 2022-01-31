With Pacific’s shooting going cold in the fourth quarter, the Holt basketball Lady Indians took advantage.
Holt (3-11) took their first lead of the game with less than six minutes to play and held on to close out a consolation semifinal win at the Washington Tournament against Pacific (4-13) Wednesday, 34-28.
“We seemed to run out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Holt is a very aggressive team and is just as quick as our girls on the court.”
Pacific managed just three points in the final period after holding leads of 12-7 after one quarter, 18-16 at halftime and 25-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Prior to that, Pacific shot the ball well from outside and ended the game with six threes.
“It was a different offensive game than we are used to,” Missey said. “We’re used to attacking the gaps, getting to the free throw line several times, and last night we only went to the free throw line once, shooting two free throws.”
Holt was called for just four fouls in the contest. Pacific ended the game with 13 fouls, three of those coming in the final minute when the team had to foul multiple times to get into the bonus and send Holt to the free-throw line for an opportunity to get the ball back.
Abby Hall produced 11 of Pacific’s points, including three of the team’s six triples.
Trinity Brandhorst posted seven points.
Shelby Kelemen scored six points.
Molly Prichard rounded out the scorebook for Pacific with four points.
Sydney Reddin’s nine points were tops for Holt.
Other scorers included Maddy Carroll (eight points), Jayla Greer (six), Alyssa Gilchrist (four) and Abby Alivernia (four).
Pacific plays Waynesville Friday at 4 p.m. for seventh place. Holt advanced to play Lutheran South in the consolation final at 5:30 p.m.