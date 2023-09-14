Holt made it three wins in a row over Washington’s football Blue Jays Friday.
The Indians (2-1, 2-0) prevailed in a GAC Central game over the Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1), 28-17.
“I’m extremely proud of how we amped up our prep for the week and the energy and effort we played with the entire night,” Washington Head Coach Matt Klein said. “We can be pretty good.”
The game was amped up as well, due mostly to a night filled with ups and downs from big mistakes and bigger responses by both teams.
Holt grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
“We got slippery with the ball and we put our defense in a couple of bad spots,” Klein said.
Quick to adapt, the Blue Jays erased the deficit in the second quarter by switching the offense to a ground game built on direct snaps to senior running back Landon Boston.
Running right at the heart of the Holt defense, Washington marched down the field and scored from 10 yards out on a run by Boston.
“Landon did a great job of staying low and continuing to drive his legs,” Coach Klein said. “He got hit at the six-yard line and the entire pile went forward to get into the end zone.”
The Blue Jays pulled even later in the second quarter by adding the legs of Ryan Kassebaum to the rushing attack established by Boston. When the Indians began to key on the run, Washington used a play action pass from Kassebaum to senior tight end Tyrese Thurmon for an 11-yard touchdown and the game was tied at 14-14.
Coach Klein praised his quarterback for his play on the drive and development so far in the season.
“The last two weeks (Ryan’s) run the ball really well and he’s starting to make some throws, especially on the move,” Klein said. “When everybody is keying on Landon and the quarterback can move around and run a little bit, we’re getting somewhere.”
Holt regained the lead on a touchdown with 5:11 to play in the half on a 19-yard pass from Ayden Sullivan to Gabe Cunningham.
Washington senior Nick Lucido kicked a 38-yard field goal 15 seconds into the fourth quarter, cutting the gap to 21-17. Holt added an insurance touchdown with 6:25 to play to seal the win.
Although the game ended in a loss for the Blue Jays, Klein found positives in the game, especially with the men up front on offense.
“We felt like our offensive line finally came together tonight,” Klein said. “We made a massive jump in our level of physicality and the way we were running the football. There is a lot of potential there, we just need to take advantage of it.”
Statistics
Boston ran the ball 21 times for 136 yards and one score.
Kassebaum completed 5-12 passing for 47 yards with one touchdown. He ran 15 times for 43 yards.
Alec Pecka ran the ball three times, losing two yards.
Lucido gained no yardage on his solo carry and made three receptions for 24 yards.
Thurmon caught one pass for an 11-yard touchdown.
Wyatt Bobo made one reception for 12 yards.
Defensive lineman Jack Hackmann stood firm for the Washington defense with a hand in eight tackles, one sack, and one tackle for a loss. He also forced a Holt fumble.
Hayden Burns and Brendon Rost each took part in six stops and Thurmon made five tackles, one of which was for a loss.
Other tacklers included Syrus Pate (five), Boston (two), Ben Gelinas (two), Steven Smith (one) and Andrew Mateas (one).
The Washington secondary played extremely well on a night where they competed against a talented Holt receiver group.
“Wentzville Holt has some unbelievable athletes on the edge and our secondary covered their tails off tonight against some way bigger receivers,” Klein said.
Lucido led the team with 10 total tackles and two passes defended.
Pecka had eight total tackles and blanketed numerous receivers on deep balls throughout the night.
Bobo had six stops, including two in the backfield for losses, and Jacob Bina had three tackles.
Week 4
Washington comes home after two weeks on the road to play a conference game against GAC foe Ft. Zumwalt North (2-1, 2-0).
Washington lost last year’s meeting 35-32.
Ft. Zumwalt North opened the season with a 21-17 loss to Francis Howell, but has rebounded to win their last two games against North Point and Ft. Zumwalt East.
“That game is going to be a big challenge for us,” Klein said. “They’ve been a good team in this conference for a while.”
