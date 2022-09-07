It was an unlucky 13 for the Washington golf Lady Jays Thursday.
It was an unlucky 13 for the Washington golf Lady Jays Thursday.
Visiting Holt defeated Washington on the links at Innsbrook Golf Course by 13 strokes, 196-209.
“We got some girls who have been injured for a few weeks on the course for the first time tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They have really only been chipping and putting at practices for the last week or so.”
Holt golfer Viv Boix led the field with a 40 to take meet medalist honors.
Holt had the top three golfers on the day with Boix followed by Cameron Bollinger (45) and Hailey Pykiet (48).
Ella Martin, Abby Blackwell and Isabella Fitzgerald all three tied for Washington’s top mark as each carded a 52.
Molly Buschmann shot a 53.
Alli Fournier’s 65 and Lily Nieder’s 66 rounded out the Lady Jays’ card.
Holt’s remaining golfers were Mackenzie Thompson (63), Abbey Wieczorek (65) and Mary Elliot (74).
“Our younger kids are going to learn that they need to have real focus for all 9-18 holes, and especially when it’s a new course they aren’t familiar with,” Fischer said. “I know some of our kids weren’t happy with their ending score, but they all played 5-6 holes really well, and just let a few holes get away from them.”
Washington hosts its eighth annual tournament Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, starting at 8 a.m.
