Holt’s boys soccer Indians received goals from six different players Tuesday to rout Washington.
The Blue Jays (4-7, 0-3) fell to the host Indians (5-6-1, 1-3) in GAC Central play in Wentzville, 7-0.
Washington’s freshman goalkeeper, Jack Henderson, recorded 15 saves in the contest.
“The boys worked hard defensively and were trying to be physical,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “It was just getting on the offensive foot that was tough.”
Holt’s Braden Rolf was tested just three times in the opposing net, saving all three chances.
Holt held a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Clayton Garofalo netted a brace to lead the scoring effort.
Brayden Burthardt, Cooper Hayes, Collin Pinkston, AJ Pitman and Eli Wyatt all scored once.
Adrian Rodriguez was credited with two assists.
Trenton Garofalo, Landon Strasser, Pitman and Hayes had one assist apiece.
“That’s the nature of the GAC,” Dougherty said. “It’s going to be tough no matter who you play. It’s just us trying to find a way to navigate through it. I think we’ve learned a little bit about ourselves, and that can help us keep striving to get that much better.”
Washington will host Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday in a 6:45 p.m. conference contest.
