Holt will have a chance to repeat as Washington Girls Basketball Tournament champions.
The top-seeded Lady Indians (14-2) earned their way back to the championship game for a second year in a row after Thursday’s 72-21 win against the host Lady Jays (5-11).
Holt plays Waynesville (7-7) for the tournament title Friday at 7 p.m. while Washington moves into the third-place game against Francis Howell Central (11-3) at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Indians started the game on a 12-0 run behind strong defensive pressure and finished the first quarter with a 24-7 lead.
“I didn’t expect this to happen,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We’d been playing really well. Just a lot of bad decisions against their pressure early and they got on a roll. Then, it affects every part of your game. You miss the shots you usually hit. It just affects everything. I’ve been on the other side of it, and it does.”
Holt limited Washington to just two points in the second quarter to go into halftime with the score at 44-9. After three quarters, it was 64-18.
Olivia Reed’s five points were tops for the Lady Jays.
Other scorers included Allie Huddleston (four points), Grace Landwehr (three), Elizabeth Reed (three), Paige Robinson (three), Joie Heien (two) and Avery Street (one).
Washington, originally the No. 7 seed in the tournament, moved up two spots in the seeding due to Lutheran South and Parkway West withdrawing from the tournament.
The Lady Jays then defeated Warrenton Monday in the first round to reach the semifinals.
“We win that first round game, in which we were the lower seed, and then we’re thrown into that big four and wow, you know you’re going to see some good teams then, and that’s alright,” Light said.
Jaliyah Green paced Holt with 19 points.
Adding to the Lady Indians’ tally were Sydney Reddin (14 points), Mya Robinson (nine), Maddy Carroll (eight), Nysa Gilchrist (eight), Sam Cooley (six), Elise Bodine (four) and Leighton Roy (four).