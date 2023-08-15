Union’s volleyball program has a new leader.
Lisa Hoffmeyer has been named head coach for this fall, replacing Khloe Getman.
Hoffmeyer, who was head coach at Jefferson City from 2014-19, and is finishing a two-year stint at Hancock Place, feels this will be a great opportunity.
“In talking with current and previous staff members at Union, I heard nothing but good things about the culture of the organization,” Hoffmeyer said. “It seems to be a place where teachers and coaches are valued and highly supported. I heard the phrase a few times that Union is a big little school with a family atmosphere. Also, as a coach you can’t hope for anything more than great student-athletes, great families, admin and booster support, and phenomenal facilities.”
The Lady ’Cats have the potential of bringing back nine players from last year’s 20-10 team, which tied for second in the Four Rivers Conference last fall.
The list of potential returners includes sophomore Sophia Helling, a Four Rivers Conference and Missourian All-Area first-team selection.
Sophomore Marcie Keence broke through as a six-rotation setter, earning All-Area second-team and FRC honorable mention status.
“There are many great things already in place and I feel very fortunate to walk into the current situation,” Hoffmeyer said. “One change we have already shared with our players is that we intend to toughen up the regular season schedule in order to better prepare us for postseason play. We don’t want to settle with our season being over after the district tournament and that will mean playing some tough matches during the regular season.”
Hoffmeyer said she intends to bring more video review into the practices as well.
“Another resource I would like to utilize a bit more is our film room,” Hoffmeyer said. “I am a huge believer in the value of athletes praising and critiquing themselves via film. It forces players to see things from a coach’s vantage point and I believe there is no faster way to learn.”
At some schools, volleyball players focus only on that sport both during the high school and club seasons. However, Union has a large number of athletes who play the in-season sports, whether it be basketball, soccer or track.
“We have a lot of multi-sport athletes,” Hoffmeyer said. “I absolutely love this and wish it was this way at more schools, but I also recognize that it makes offseason attendance more difficult than it might be in other places. We would love to establish a culture where attendance in the offseason is something that every single one of our athletes prioritize. Once we are able to establish that type of investment we can begin to facilitate lasting success.”
