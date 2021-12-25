Among the fresh faces starting for Mizzou in Wednesday’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl was one familiar to Franklin County football fans.
Washington High School graduate and Mizzou freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp started the game at tight end.
Army defeated the Tigers in the contest, 24-22.
Hoerstkamp not only started, but also was on the field for the majority of the Tigers’ offensive snaps in the game.
While area fans are used to watching Hoerstkamp make an impact as a down-the-field receiver, he was employed primarily as a blocker Wednesday. He was not targeted as a receiver in the game, though he did run a number of routes.
Hoerstkamp helped the offense and redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook, a Chaminade graduate, navigate down the field on four first-half scoring drives and one in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers produced 195 rushing yards in the contest, as well as 238 yards through the air.
However, Army was able to control the clock in the second half and knock off the Tigers on a last-second field goal.