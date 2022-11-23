Ryan Hoerstkamp scores vs New Mexico State

Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.

 AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

University of Missouri football fans were treated Saturday to a sight Washington High School fans are very familiar with — No. 84 striding down the sideline to the end zone.

Tigers’ redshirt freshman and WHS alumnus Ryan Hoerstkamp marked his first start of the season with a moment to remember, catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Cook during Mizzou’s 45-14 victory over New Mexico State University.