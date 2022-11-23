University of Missouri football fans were treated Saturday to a sight Washington High School fans are very familiar with — No. 84 striding down the sideline to the end zone.
Tigers’ redshirt freshman and WHS alumnus Ryan Hoerstkamp marked his first start of the season with a moment to remember, catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Cook during Mizzou’s 45-14 victory over New Mexico State University.
Hoerstkamp made his second career start Saturday in his seventh game appearance on the year. He made his first career start against Army as a true freshman in last December’s Armed Forces Bowl.
The former Blue Jay caught a short two-yard drag route from Cook in the second quarter for his first college catch before proceeding for 30 yards down the sideline to the end zone.
Hoerstkamp’s score and the ensuing Harrison Mevis extra point put Mizzou ahead, 21-0, with 3:39 remaining in the first half.
It was the second of three touchdowns thrown by Cook in the contest. The other two went to star true freshman wideout Luther Burden.
Hoerstkamp later caught a second pass from Cook in the third quarter for no gain.
The win improved the Tigers to 5-6 on the season. The regular season finale on Mizzou’s home turf Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Arkansas will determine whether or not the Tigers earn bowl game eligibility.
MIZ - Luther Burden 12 pass from Brady Cook (Harrison Mevis kick), 5:18
MIZ - Cody Schrader 2 run (Mevis kick), 6:33
MIZ - Ryan Hoerstkamp 32 pass from Cook (Mevis kick), 3:39
MIZ - Schrader 5 run (Mevis kick), 10:42
NMST - Star Thomas 10 run (Ethan Albertson kick), 4:29
MIZ - Burden 14 pass from Cook (Mevis kick), 0:55
MIZ - Daylen Carnell 40 interception return (Mevis kick), 12:41
NMST - Gavin Frakes 13 run (Albertson kick), 4:20