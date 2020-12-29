The swan song for Ryan Hoerstkamp at Washington High School was a definitive high note.
Hoerstkamp played his final game for the basketball Blue Jays Tuesday, announcing that he was leaving to enroll early at the University of Missouri. The previous week, Hoerstkamp signed his letter of intent to play football for the Tigers.
“I had to decide if I was going or not and I decided I wanted to go there with the early enrolling,” Hoerstkamp said. “I had that plan and came out for basketball to try to prove myself one last time and push these guys one last time. With COVID and everything, we are living in a world of uncertainties. Right now, that’s the one thing guaranteed — I can go there and be safe and start working out with the team.”
Hoerstkamp’s last game was a big one for the Blue Jays, a 45-38 home win against rival Ft. Zumwalt South. The last time Washington beat Zumwalt South, Hoerstkamp and the rest of the senior class were in eighth grade.
“We wanted to get these cats for a while,” Hoerstkamp said. “We lost to them a few times the last few years and finally got them, so it’s a nice way to go out. We had a last hurrah and the band was back together one last time.”
Head Coach Grant Young said the win was bittersweet.
“These are the choices kids have to make in the nation when you’re a Division I athlete, so we wish Ryan the best,” Young said. “We’ll have to have another man step up and fill those shoes and they’re big shoes to fill.”
Hoerstkamp scored 10 points in his final contest, second of anybody on the floor for the night behind only teammate Zac Coulter’s 13.
He ended the night with a block on the final play, punctuating a defensive effort that saw Washington protect a five-point lead by allowing just two field goals in the fourth quarter.
That brought forth a swell of emotion that not even a technical foul call could diminish.
“I had to get one more,” Hoerstkamp said while sporting a big smile. “I started in my freshman year. I got frustrated a lot and got a lot of technicals, so I just had to go out that way too.”
Hoerstkamp first earned his spot in the varsity starting lineup during the 2017-18 season. He accumulated more than 600 career points, though records are incomplete for the 2019-20 season.
“Ryan (has brought a lot) to the program as a four-year starter,” Young said. “His first game he started was at Sullivan his freshman year and he had double-digit points and double-digit rebounds and we beat them on their home floor. That’s a tough task. We can’t replace what he can do.”
After missing the Turkey Tournament this season, Hoerstkamp only got to play in four games. He scored a total of 34 points in those contests, an average of 8.5 per game.
He had a 10-rebound performance with four blocks in the GAC Central opener against Wentzville Liberty earlier this month.
The Blue Jays may not be far away from Hoerstkamp in the postseason as they share Class 6 District 8 with the three high schools in Columbia — Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge. A host for that district has not been announced.
“Even without me, we’re still an amazing team,” Hoerstkamp said. “I believe in them 100 percent and think they’re going to do great things. I’m going to root for them every step of the way.”
On the gridiron, Hoerstkamp helped lead the Blue Jays to a 9-2 record for the second year in a row.
Hoerstkamp is part of a highly touted recruiting class for Mizzou football under first-year Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
The Tigers went 5-5 in the regular season and will play Iowa, ranked No. 15 nationally, in the Music City Bowl this coming Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Nashville.