Two members of the Union boys wrestling Wildcats, Gabe Hoekel and Bowen Ward, claimed championships at last weekend’s Bob Georger Classic in De Soto.
Hoekel won the 145-pound weight class while Ward triumphed in the 170-pound division.
Union sent both of its teams to the two meets.
In the boys meet, Union scored 103 points to place seventh.
In the girls meet, Union scored 17 points to finish 13th among 17 schools.
Sikeston was the champion with 92 points. Park Hills Central was a point behind in second.
Sullivan (73), De Soto (71) and Hillsboro (58.5) rounded out the top five.
Boys
Hoekel won all three of his bouts to win the championship in his weight division. He pinned De Soto’s Hunter Adams in 0:28 before edging Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt, 4-2. In the title bout, Hoekel pinned North County’s Kolton Boylan in 3:47.
Ward started with a 5-0 decision over Park Hills Central’s Colton Bess.
In the semifinals, Ward pinned Cape Girardeau Central’s Davarious Nunley in 4:27. He pinned Cameron Busch of Windsor in the title match in 2:30.
Overall, Union brought seven wrestlers to the meet.
Trey Ladymon (152) placed third.
Ladymon pinned Potosi’s Draven Griffin in 3:53, but lost a 1:08 pin to Wentzville Liberty’s Justin Little.
Ladymon came back to pin Pacific’s Austin Tennyson in 1:02. Ladymon ended with a 16-3 major decision victory over Sikeston’s Trey Scott.
Elias Neely (138) ended fourth.
He pinned Haider Waheed of Hancock in 4:19 before losing in the semifinals to Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy in 1:32.
Neely then posted a 6-4 decision over Pacific’s Dylan Stout. In the third-place match, Sikeston’s Blayne McDermott posted an 11-0 major decision over Neely.
Ty Greenwalt (106) was fifth.
Park Hills Central’s Samuel Mullins pinned Greenwalt in 3:47. Greenwalt then pinned Herculaneum’s Darick Niebling in 4:43.
Pacific’s Timothy Link won a 15-0 technical fall over Greeenwalt, but Union’s wrestler won the fifth-place bout over Mehlville’s Michael Williams by a pin in 3:38.
Lucas Hoekel (182) secured sixth.
In the quarterfinals, Ahmed ElHawari of Windsor pinned Hoekel in 0:41. Lucas Hoekel then pinned Sullivan’s Bennett Sherrell in 3:54.
Ethan Jackson of Cape Notre Dame pinned Lucas Hoekel in 5:58.
Lucas Hoekel dropped a medical forfeit to Herculaneum’s Devin Hagan in the fifth-place match.
Michael Alvarado (160) ended eighth.
In the first round, Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster won a 5-0 decision over Alvarado.
After a bye, Alvarado pinned Hancock’s Johnathon Lattray (0:52) and Cape Central’s Yan Feng “Jackie” Zhang (2:29).
Alvarado then lost another 5-0 decision to Lancaster for seventh place.
Girls
Union brought three girls to the second annual Lady Dragon Wrestling Classic.
Charly Sullivan (120) and Gracie Straatmann (135) both placed fourth.
Josey Alfermann (110) was seventh.
Straatmann won a 0:38 pin against Ft. Zumwalt East’s Stephanie Gonzalez to start.
In the semifinals, she was pinned by Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson in 4:24. De Soto’s Riley Coleman pinned Straatmann in 1:59 in the third-place match.
Sullivan dropped all three of her round robin bouts by pins, losing to Park Hills Central’s Karlee LaChance (1:42), Festus’ Kirsten Klein (0:36) and Hillsboro’s Abby Sona (2:49).
Alfermann was pinned by Parkway Central’s Marriella Cox in 0:54 before losing a 12-0 major decision to Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler.