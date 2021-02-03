Paced by a pair of winners, the Union boys wrestling Wildcats finished seventh in Saturday’s 43rd Bob Georger Classic in De Soto.
Gabriel Hoekel (145) and Bowen Ward (160) were weight class winners in the event.
Union had six wrestlers in the meet with half of them reaching the title bouts. Braden Pracht (120) finished second.
In the team standings, Union earned 65 points to place seventh. Sullivan won with 162.5 points while Sikeston was the runner-up at 155 points.
Park Hills Central (96.5), De Soto (82), Windsor (72) and Festus (71) also finished in front of Union.
Following the Wildcats were Herculaneum (29), Cape Notre Dame (23) and De Soto’s B team (11).
Hoekel opened with a 2:45 pin of Windsor’s Brandon Geitz. Hoekel pinned Sikeston’s Cannon Gaddis in 3:10 in the semifinals.
In the title match, Hoekel won a 9-1 major decision against Sullivan’s Colton Brendel.
Ward opened with a 3:38 pin of Gavin Grass of Festus. He then claimed a 12-4 major decision against Park Hills Central’s Hunter Settles.
In the title bout, Ward edged Luke Longtin of Windsor, 5-4.
Pracht opened with a 5-0 semifinal decision victory over Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom before losing by a 2:40 pin to Sikeston’s Jacob Leavitt.
Elias Neely (132) ended fourth. He lost his opener against Cape Notre Dame’s Owen Dowdy by a pin in 3:50 and was unable to wrestle after that due to injury.
Union’s other two wrestlers, Chris McQueen (220) and Michael Alvarado (170), finished out of the places.
McQueen went 1-2, pinning Herculaneum’s Shea Eberhardt in 5:34. He lost in the consolation semifinals.
Alvarado was 0-2 in contested bouts during the tournment.