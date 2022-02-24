Union’s wrestling season came to a close Friday in Columbia.
Senior Gabe Hoekel lost in the second round of wrestlebacks in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships at Mizzou Arena, closing with a 41-10 record.
Both of Hoekel’s state losses were to eventual state medalists.
Hoekel had been Union’s lone qualifier from the Class 3 District 3 meet in Carl Junction, where he finished third.
At the state meet, Hoekel was pinned Thursday by Farmington’s Trace Dunlap, who went on to place fifth, in 0:41.
Hoekel came back to eliminate Parkway West’s Tim Tullock by a 17-3 major decision in the first wrestleback round.
However, Hillsboro’s Sam Richardson pinned Hoekel in the second round of wrestlebacks in 4:34. Richardson didn’t lose another match in the tournament, finishing third.
Hoekel scored two team points, tying Union for 37th in the standings with Glendale.
Besides wrestling, Hoekel has competed for the Union cross country and track teams. He finished 34th in last fall’s Class 3 boys cross country state meet.
Hoekel also has been a member of the Union Swim Team Squids during summers.
Editor’s Note — Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer did not respond to a request for comments prior to deadline.