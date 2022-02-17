Competing in one of the toughest districts in the state, Union will send one wrestler to Columbia this week.
Gabe Hoekel (145) was the lone Union state qualifier from the Class 3 District 3 Tournament in Carl Junction. He finished third in his weight class.
In the team standings, Union scored 34.5 points to place 12th in the team standings.
Neosho won the team title with 211.5 points with Bolivar placing second at 174 points.
Carl Junction was third with 144 points while Marshfield (138.5) and Willard (132.5) rounded out the top five.
Union took seven wrestlers to the meet with Hoekel’s third-place finish being the team’s best.
Hoekel opened by pinning Parkview’s Cameron Whitten in 1:40.
In the quarterfinals, Hoekel pinned Webb City’s Dominic Boles in 0:55.
Marshfield’s Damian Dockery handed Hoekel his only loss, pinning him in 3:56.
Hoekel won a 6-0 decision over Branson’s Tyler Storment in the bubble round to reach the medal matches.
In the third-place bout, Hoekel claimed a 15-9 decision over Neosho’s Bostyn Patterson.
Hoekel carries a 40-8 record into the state meet, which opens Thursday in Columbia.
Two Union wrestlers, Elias Neely (138) and Trey Ladymon (152) reached the bubble matches before losing out.
Neely opened with 1:31 pin of Rolla’s Cameron Allen. Neely then was pinned by Willard’s Noah Rogers in 2:25.
After taking a forfeit over Camdenton’s Brady Mills, Neely pinned Carl Junction’s Kyran Addington in 2:15.
Marshfield’s Marcus Gritts knocked Neely out of the meet in the bubble round by a pin in 1:49.
Neely finished at 17-13.
Ladymon lost his first match, in the quarterfinals, to Webb City’s Brantley Carter by a pin in 3:03.
Ladymon then won a technical fall over West Plains’ Joshua Ingram, 15-0 in 3:00.
He pinned Willard’s Andrew Keithley in 2:49, but lost a 5-1 decision to Parkview’s Junior Lamarre in the consolation semifinal.
Ladymon ended the season at 24-11.
Bowen Ward (170) completed the season at 36-6, winning one match. Bolivar’s Trey Brewer claimed a 9-1 major decision over Ward in the quarterfinal.
Ward pinned McDonald County’s Juan Morales in 2:36, but dropped a 7-6 decision to Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens.
Ty Greenwalt (106), Michael Alvarado (160) and Bradley Scott (220) each lost their two contested bouts.
Greenwalt, who finished the season at 10-18, was pinned by Carl Junction’s Lukas Walker (0:45) and Parkview’s Dece Thomas (3:00).
Alvarado, who went 11-20, lost by a 5:11 pin to Neosho’s Collyn Kivett and a 9-2 decision to West Plains’ Tim Haaso.
Scott, who ended at 1-21, was pinned by Neosho’s Eric Renner (1:18) and Glendale’s Kahman Isaia (2:09).