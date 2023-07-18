Washington Post 218 Navy will get to play another day in the Missouri American Legion Freshman State Tournament.
Led by Trevor Hinten, who held Sedalia Post 642 to a two-hit shutout, Post 218 Navy advanced in the eight-team tournament, 4-0.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 6:07 am
“We were excited to get the win,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We just need to take the rest of this tournament one game at a time.”
Post 218 Navy (15-20) plays Blue Springs Post 499 Fike in the losers’ bracket Friday at 4 p.m.
Sedalia Post 642 ended its season at 7-21. Also eliminated Thursday was Cape Girardeau Ford & Sons, a 4-2 loser to Eureka Post 177.
In Thursday’s game, Post 218 opened up a lead in the bottom of the first, scoring once. The Navy team added two runs in the second and another in the fourth, which was more than enough for Hinten.
Hinten needed 69 pitches, 50 of them strikes, to complete the game. He allowed two hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out nine.
“Trevor Hinten threw a gem once again on a big stage,” Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 only had three hits with Hinten helping himself out with two of those. He doubled. The other hit was a single from Owen Tod.
Post 218 batters drew eight walks. Robert Chartrand and Tod each had two of them. Ethan Leesmann, Jeremiah Bollmann, Caleb Matchell and Evan Mallinckrodt walked once.
Hinten stole two bases. Tod, Leesmann, Bollmann, Quinton Nowak and Mallinckrodt each had one steal.
Bollmann, Matchell, Nowak and Mallinckrodt scored one run apiece.
“We played a lot of small ball in this game,” Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We had several of our kids put bunts down and it put pressure on their defense.”
Sedalia made three errors and had six wild pitches to help Washington’s effort.
Blake Abey and Bovey Clark pitched for Sedalia. Abey went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six walks. He struck out three.
Clark went 4.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Bryer Harris and Casey Vanhorn both singled for Post 642.
Logan Brown drew the lone walk and was hit by a pitch.
Blue Springs Post 499 Fike opened the tournament with a 4-3 win over Eureka Post 177 before losing to Post 218 Red, 13-3. The winner will face either Festus or Eureka.
