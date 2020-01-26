Too much offense.
With two players scoring more than 20 points and two others in double digits, the Hillsboro Hawks (13-3) scored a boys basketball win against visiting St. Clair (7-4) Tuesday, 87-63.
Hillsboro took a 25-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but St. Clair came back to tie the score at 35-35 going into halftime.
“Hillsboro is a really good team and I thought we competed at a high level against them,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I don’t think the score shows the type of competitive game it was. In the first half we played very well offensively. They came out on fire and hit some tough contested shots early, and I loved the way we bounced back.”
Justin Hoffman’s 18 points led St. Clair’s scoring effort.
Calvin Henry (15 points) and Johnny Kindel (13) also reached double figures.
“We had a lot of balance offensively and we played well together,” Isgrig said. “Johnny Kindel played a very efficient game for us. He shot the ball well and played simple on offense. Johnny is a real threat for us on offense and showed that versus Hillsboro.”
Dayton Turner recorded seven points, Chase Walters six and Wes Hinson four.
Henry and Turner both made five rebounds. Kindel and Walters rebounded four apiece. Hoffman added two rebounds and Zach Browne one.
Turner notched five assists. Kindel turned in three assists. Henry and Hoffman made two assists each and Browne had one assist.
Turner grabbed two steals. Henry and Walters each stole one.
“This is the type of game that will help us in the long run. We played a good team on the road in a loud, fun environment,” Isgrig said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we played stretches of the game as good as we have all year.”
Hillsboro netted a total of 13 three-point shots in the game.
Evan Worley led Hillsboro with 26 points. Ethan Worley scored 22.
Mark Moore added 16 points and Zach Whaley scored 11. Moore recorded a double-double, adding 11 rebounds.
Other Hawks adding to the scoresheet included Garrett Pinkley (six points), Logan Smith (two), Werner Finder (two) and Kyle Phipps (two).
St. Clair next plays in the Hermann Tournment, beginng Tuesday with a first-round game against Montgomery County at 7:30 p.m.