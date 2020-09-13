Honoring seniors Wednesday, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats fell to Hillsboro, 25-21, 25-15.
No statistics were available at deadline.
Union (0-3) honored three seniors at the match with Jaiden Powell, Emma Rinne and Maddie Helling being recognized.
The match marked the first time this season Union had played in a best-of-three format. The losses to Potosi and Windsor both were best-of-five matches.
Windsor beat Union Sept. 3, 24-26, 25-15, 25-9. Windsor placed fourth in the Class 3 state tournament last season.
“We started the game off well,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Our defense was strong. After gaining momentum at the end of the first set, I thought it would carry to the next. We just could not keep possession of the ball or get a sideout when we needed it.”
Union set the tone by winning the first game, 26-24, but Windsor came back to sweep the next two games.
“Our net presence was not strong and we had too many errors,” Getman said. “We started to struggle mentally after point 10 of the second set and never regained confidence.”
“I am proud of the girls’ performance overall,” Getman said. “They worked hard, but we just didn’t put it all together like we needed to. Windsor has an offensively strong team and their setter did a great job of putting the ball where it needed to be for the kill.”
Getman said imlessons can be learned.
“We have to work to stay strong mentally even when we are faced with a tough opponent and errors are being made,” she said.
“Volleyball is a game of errors and we cannot let our mental game determine a win or a loss.”